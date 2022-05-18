Foreign and local investors will be facilitated: Salik

(@Abdulla99267510)

BOI Secretary Fareena Mazhar has apprised the participants about global investment summit that will soon be organized with an aim to bring together several foreign investors and sensitize them about the abundant investment opportunities in the country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/Pakiatan Point News-May 18th, 2022) Minister for board of Investment Ch Salik Hussain has said that BOI would provide all possible facilities to foreign and local investors as it has been providing facilities to investors in the past.

He was addressing 37th meeting of the BOI in Islamabad today [Wednesday].

Special Processing Zones, one-window operation, Joint Ventures, issuance of business visas, issues in online applications were the main areas of discussion during the session.

Earlier, Secretary BOI Fareena Mazhar organized E-Kachehry in Islamabad today [Wednesday].

They briefed the participants about BOI's role in facilitating and attracting local and foreign investment in the country and addressed their queries during the session.

Through this platform, several investors and members of business fraternity reached out to BOI with their queries regarding investment opportunities in Pakistan and put forward recommendations to overcome challenges pertaining to doing business in the country.

The participants were appreciative of BOI team for facilitating investors in Pakistan and creating a conducive business environment in the country.