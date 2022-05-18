UrduPoint.com

Foreign And Local Investors Will Be Facilitated: Salik

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 18, 2022 | 05:57 PM

Foreign and local investors will be facilitated: Salik

BOI Secretary Fareena Mazhar has apprised the participants about global investment summit that will soon be organized with an aim to bring together several foreign investors and sensitize them about the abundant investment opportunities in the country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/Pakiatan Point News-May 18th, 2022) Minister for board of Investment Ch Salik Hussain has said that BOI would provide all possible facilities to foreign and local investors as it has been providing facilities to investors in the past.

He was addressing 37th meeting of the BOI in Islamabad today [Wednesday].

During the meeting, secretary of the BOI apprised the participants about global investment summit that will soon be organized with an aim to bring together several foreign investors and sensitize them about the abundant investment opportunities in the country.

Special Processing Zones, one-window operation, Joint Ventures, issuance of business visas, issues in online applications were the main areas of discussion during the session.

Earlier, Secretary BOI Fareena Mazhar organized E-Kachehry in Islamabad today [Wednesday].

They briefed the participants about BOI's role in facilitating and attracting local and foreign investment in the country and addressed their queries during the session.

Through this platform, several investors and members of business fraternity reached out to BOI with their queries regarding investment opportunities in Pakistan and put forward recommendations to overcome challenges pertaining to doing business in the country.

Special Processing Zones, One-window operation, Joint Ventures, issuance of work visas, issues in online applications were the main areas of discussion during the session.

The participants were appreciative of BOI team for facilitating investors in Pakistan and creating a conducive business environment in the country.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Business All BOI

Recent Stories

Regular launch of Pak-Iran Private Economic Zone i ..

Regular launch of Pak-Iran Private Economic Zone is a basic need of the hour. Kh ..

9 minutes ago
 Pakistanis in county: Performance of Haris Rauf, A ..

Pakistanis in county: Performance of Haris Rauf, Azhar Ali and Shan Masood

11 minutes ago
 PML-Q asks Hamza Shahbaz to leave office of Punjab ..

PML-Q asks Hamza Shahbaz to leave office of Punjab CM

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs handles 285,000 refund requests, in ..

Dubai Customs handles 285,000 refund requests, in Q1 2022, with a value of AED2b

1 hour ago
 EU Offers to Allocate Some $9.5Bln to Ukraine in 2 ..

EU Offers to Allocate Some $9.5Bln to Ukraine in 2022 as New Macro-Financial Ass ..

52 minutes ago
 UVAS arranged ‘All Pakistan Declamation and Parl ..

UVAS arranged ‘All Pakistan Declamation and Parliamentary Debating Championshi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.