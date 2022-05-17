Foreign carpet buyers to be contacted for world carpet exhibition

Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) is all set to start contact foreign carpet buyers to participate in the World Carpet Exhibition to be held in Lahore in September this year

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) is all set to start contact foreign carpet buyers to participate in the World Carpet Exhibition to be held in Lahore in September this year.

PCMEA Group Leader Abdul Latif Malik chaired a meeting regarding World Carpet Exhibition, according to the Association spokesman here Tuesday. Chairperson of Carpet Training Institute (CTI) Pervez Hanif, Vice Chairman Ejaz-ur-Rehman, Senior Executive Member Riaz Ahmed, Saeed Khan, Usman Ashraf, Akbar Malik, Danial Hanif, Faisal Saeed Khan and others also attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed various suggestions regarding the success of the exhibition and contacts with foreign buyers. The participants also gave their input to attract new buyers. They were of the view that if this upcoming world level exhibition would be succeeded, it would help increase country's exports volume manifolds.

In order to make the mega event a big success, they also demanded Trade Development Authority Pakistan (TDAP) to announce early package to attract foreign buyers.

Abdul Latif Malik said that the success of the exhibition would not be possible without the cooperation and patronage of the government and the TDAP, and correspondence is being initiated in this regard and a formal meetings will be held soon.

He said that social media platform would also be used for the success of the exhibition and for this, the young members would be assigned formal responsibilities. The meeting also discussed in detail the problems faced by the handloom carpet industry and the current economic situation.