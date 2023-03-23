Foreign Companies Implementing Projects in Russia to Be Supported - Russian Prime Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) Foreign companies have been working comfortably and are working in Russia, those who decide to implement projects in our country will be supported, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Thursday.

"We have created all the necessary conditions for the work of those companies who see their future in Russia. Including for foreign businesses from unfriendly states. Despite all the restrictions, denial of property rights, discriminatory measures faced by Russian business in the West, foreign companies have worked and are working comfortably here," Mishustin said, presenting the government's report in the State Duma.

adding that Russia is always open to promising projects and will support those who decide to implement them in our country.

Russia will protect the interests of its citizens, if foreign companies leave country without taking care of the future of their business and employees, the prime minister added.

"If foreign companies abandon business management in Russia, do not take care about the future of their enterprises and their employees, we will protect the interests of our people," Mishustin said.