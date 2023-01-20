UrduPoint.com

Foreign Companies Lost About $240Bln Due To Sanctions Against Moscow - Russian Ambassador

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2023) Foreign companies have lost about $240 billion due to sanctions against Moscow, Russian Ambassador to Ankara Alexei Yerkhov said on Friday.

"According to experts, in the light of sanctions against Russia, foreign companies lost about $240 billion.

The actual 'freezing' of a significant part of the gold and foreign exchange reserves of Russia forced many countries to reconsider their strategies in this area. In particular, countries that want to pursue a policy of independence from the West are actively returning to the storage of their savings in gold ingots," Yerkhov said, as quoted by Turkish Ihlas news Agency.

