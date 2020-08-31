Foreign Currency Account Exchange Rate In Pakistan On 31 Aug 2020
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 05:49 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 169.
18 165.33
GBP 225.90 220.74
EUR 201.51 196.93
JPY 1.6043 1.5678
SAR 45.12 44.08
AED 46.07 45.00