Foreign Currency Account Exchange Rate in Pakistan 09 January 2023

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 229.

88 224.83

GBP 279.20 272.93

EUR 245.41 240.46

JPY 1.7471 1.7087

SAR 61.18 59.79

AED 62.61 61.62