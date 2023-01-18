UrduPoint.com

Foreign Currency Account Exchange Rate In Pakistan On 18 January 2023

Muhammad Irfan Published January 18, 2023 | 07:43 PM

Foreign Currency Account Exchange Rate in Pakistan on 18 January 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying

rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 231.

39 226.31

GBP 283.92 277.67

EUR 249.26 244.23

JPY 1.7625 1.7238

SAR 61.68 60.18

AED 63.01 62.02

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

National Bank Of Pakistan National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

&#039;Global Climate Philanthropy Alliance for Cli ..

&#039;Global Climate Philanthropy Alliance for Climate and Nature&#039; to launc ..

13 minutes ago
 Ex-Italy midfielder Baggio asks for probe into 'su ..

Ex-Italy midfielder Baggio asks for probe into 'supplements' after Vialli and Mi ..

8 minutes ago
 Promotion of street libraries in Karachi imperativ ..

Promotion of street libraries in Karachi imperative: Administrator Karachi

8 minutes ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) takes notice ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) takes notice of alleged irregularities in ..

8 minutes ago
 Imran Khan terms Sindh LG polls as “manipulated ..

Imran Khan terms Sindh LG polls as “manipulated elections”

31 minutes ago
 Russian Foreign Minister Says New Ambassador to Ja ..

Russian Foreign Minister Says New Ambassador to Japan Will Go to Tokyo Soon

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.