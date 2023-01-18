Foreign Currency Account Exchange Rate In Pakistan On 18 January 2023
Muhammad Irfan Published January 18, 2023 | 07:43 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 231.
39 226.31
GBP 283.92 277.67
EUR 249.26 244.23
JPY 1.7625 1.7238
SAR 61.68 60.18
AED 63.01 62.02