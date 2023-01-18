Foreign Currency Account Exchange Rate in Pakistan on 18 January 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying

rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 231.

39 226.31

GBP 283.92 277.67

EUR 249.26 244.23

JPY 1.7625 1.7238

SAR 61.68 60.18

AED 63.01 62.02