Foreign Currency Account Exchange Rate In Pakistan On 26 January 2023
Faizan Hashmi Published January 26, 2023 | 06:54 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 233.
61 228.49
GBP 289.69 283.32
EUR 254.99 249.84
JPY 1.8084 1.7687
SAR 62.30 60.78
AED 63.60 62.63