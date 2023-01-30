Foreign Currency Account Exchange Rate in Pakistan on 30 January 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 265.

73 259.97

GBP 329.40 322.24

EUR 288.96 283.14

JPY 2.0475 2.0030

SAR 70.82 69.23

AED 72.37 71.25