Foreign Currency Account Exchange Rate In Pakistan On 30 January 2023
Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2023 | 05:42 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday
rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 265.
73 259.97
GBP 329.40 322.24
EUR 288.96 283.14
JPY 2.0475 2.0030
SAR 70.82 69.23
AED 72.37 71.25