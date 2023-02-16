Foreign Currency Account Exchange Rate In Pakistan On 16 February 2023
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2023 | 08:09 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 268.
61 262.80
GBP 323.65 316.58
EUR 287.76 281.98
JPY 2.0081 1.9646
SAR 71.69 69.97
AED 73.15 72.02