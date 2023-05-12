Foreign Currency Account Exchange Rate In Pakistan On 12 May 2023
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 293.
86 287.55
GBP 368.03 360.06
EUR 321.06 314.71
JPY 2.1839 2.1369
SAR 78.46 76.58
AED 80.04 78.82