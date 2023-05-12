UrduPoint.com

Foreign Currency Account Exchange Rate In Pakistan On 12 May 2023

Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2023 | 08:06 PM

Foreign Currency Account Exchange Rate in Pakistan on 12 May 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 293.

86 287.55

GBP 368.03 360.06

EUR 321.06 314.71

JPY 2.1839 2.1369

SAR 78.46 76.58

AED 80.04 78.82

