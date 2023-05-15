UrduPoint.com

Foreign Currency Account Exchange Rate In Pakistan On 15 May 2023

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 15, 2023 | 06:53 PM

Foreign Currency Account Exchange Rate in Pakistan on 15 May 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 288.

51 282.30

GBP 359.45 351.65

EUR 313.30 307.12

JPY 2.1186 2.0730

SAR 76.94 75.25

AED 78.59 77.38

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

National Bank Of Pakistan National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

 

 

12 minutes ago
 Zelenskyy Urges NATO to Approve Ukraine's Membersh ..

Zelenskyy Urges NATO to Approve Ukraine's Membership Bid at July Summit

11 minutes ago
 US Arrests 2 Russians for Sending Aircraft Parts t ..

US Arrests 2 Russians for Sending Aircraft Parts to Sanctioned Airlines - Court ..

11 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree restructuring SE ..

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree restructuring SEC

25 minutes ago
 Power Cut Off in Mines in DPR Due to Shelling, 86 ..

Power Cut Off in Mines in DPR Due to Shelling, 86 People Being Evacuated - Energ ..

15 minutes ago
 122,000 visitors gather for over 1,300 hours of im ..

122,000 visitors gather for over 1,300 hours of immersive edutainment at Sharjah ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.