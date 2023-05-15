Foreign Currency Account Exchange Rate In Pakistan On 15 May 2023
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 15, 2023 | 06:53 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 288.
51 282.30
GBP 359.45 351.65
EUR 313.30 307.12
JPY 2.1186 2.0730
SAR 76.94 75.25
AED 78.59 77.38