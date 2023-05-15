Foreign Currency Account Exchange Rate in Pakistan on 15 May 2023

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 288.

51 282.30

GBP 359.45 351.65

EUR 313.30 307.12

JPY 2.1186 2.0730

SAR 76.94 75.25

AED 78.59 77.38