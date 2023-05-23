UrduPoint.com

Foreign Currency Account Exchange Rate In Pakistan On 23 May 2023

Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2023 | 06:31 PM

Foreign Currency Account Exchange Rate in Pakistan on 23 May 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 289.

82 283.59

GBP 360.45 352.62

EUR 313.25 307.07

JPY 2.0913 2.0462

SAR 77.38 75.53

AED 78.94 77.73

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

National Bank Of Pakistan National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador to Pakistan meets Chief Minister an ..

UAE Ambassador to Pakistan meets Chief Minister and Governor of Sindh Province

5 minutes ago
 PAC chairman says, committee reserves rights to se ..

PAC chairman says, committee reserves rights to seek details over departments' i ..

2 minutes ago
 Sunny Leone makes captivating entrance at Cannes F ..

Sunny Leone makes captivating entrance at Cannes Film Festival 2023

37 minutes ago
 IRENA Council assesses energy transition progress ..

IRENA Council assesses energy transition progress ahead of COP28

50 minutes ago
 MOL temporarily shut down production from two well ..

MOL temporarily shut down production from two wells at TAL Block

2 minutes ago
 Peshawar Zalmi Talent Hunt trials in Khyber Pakhtu ..

Peshawar Zalmi Talent Hunt trials in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa begins

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.