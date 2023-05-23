Foreign Currency Account Exchange Rate In Pakistan On 23 May 2023
Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2023 | 06:31 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 289.
82 283.59
GBP 360.45 352.62
EUR 313.25 307.07
JPY 2.0913 2.0462
SAR 77.38 75.53
AED 78.94 77.73