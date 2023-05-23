Foreign Currency Account Exchange Rate in Pakistan on 23 May 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 289.

82 283.59

GBP 360.45 352.62

EUR 313.25 307.07

JPY 2.0913 2.0462

SAR 77.38 75.53

AED 78.94 77.73