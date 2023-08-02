Open Menu

Published August 02, 2023

Foreign Currency Account Exchange Rate in Pakistan on 02 August 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 291.

13 284.87

GBP 371.88 363.85

EUR 319.80 313.49

JPY 2.0331 1.9893

SAR 77.68 75.83

AED 79.27 78.09

