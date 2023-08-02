Foreign Currency Account Exchange Rate In Pakistan On 02 August 2023
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 02, 2023 | 08:20 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 291.
13 284.87
GBP 371.88 363.85
EUR 319.80 313.49
JPY 2.0331 1.9893
SAR 77.68 75.83
AED 79.27 78.09