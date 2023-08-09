Open Menu

Foreign Currency Account Exchange Rate In Pakistan On 09 August 2023

Umer Jamshaid Published August 09, 2023 | 07:18 PM

Foreign Currency Account Exchange Rate in Pakistan on 09 August 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on

Wednesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 291.

23 284.97

GBP 371.47 363.40

EUR 319.43 313.12

JPY 2.0331 1.9894

SAR 77.73 75.87

AED 79.31 78.10

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

National Bank Of Pakistan National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs ready to welcome homecoming vacation ..

Dubai Customs ready to welcome homecoming vacation travelers

16 minutes ago
 Aramex reports resilient performance in H1 2023, d ..

Aramex reports resilient performance in H1 2023, despite challenging market cond ..

20 minutes ago
 Independence Day Special: Get Your Phone Fixed and ..

Independence Day Special: Get Your Phone Fixed and Enjoy the Festive Fun with vi ..

21 minutes ago
 Battle for KE management control likely to be very ..

Battle for KE management control likely to be very prolonged

26 minutes ago
 Independence day to be celebrated in Hyderabad on ..

Independence day to be celebrated in Hyderabad on Aug 14

4 minutes ago
 Mofaz Alam's calligraphic work displayed at PAC

Mofaz Alam's calligraphic work displayed at PAC

4 minutes ago
Families of eight police martyrs given plots

Families of eight police martyrs given plots

4 minutes ago
 SALU to celebrate Independence Day in befitting ma ..

SALU to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manner

4 minutes ago
 Meeting held to review arrangements for Independen ..

Meeting held to review arrangements for Independence Day celebrations

4 minutes ago
 Shahzain Bugti pays farewell visit to ANF Headquar ..

Shahzain Bugti pays farewell visit to ANF Headquarters

11 minutes ago
 Nine dead, two missing in France holiday home fire ..

Nine dead, two missing in France holiday home fire 'tragedy'

11 minutes ago
 Islamabad Nature Conservation, Wildlife Management ..

Islamabad Nature Conservation, Wildlife Management Act 2023 to enhance MHNP prot ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Business