Foreign Currency Account Exchange Rate in Pakistan on 09 August 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on

Wednesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 291.

23 284.97

GBP 371.47 363.40

EUR 319.43 313.12

JPY 2.0331 1.9894

SAR 77.73 75.87

AED 79.31 78.10