Foreign Currency Account Exchange Rate In Pakistan On 10 August 2023
Faizan Hashmi Published August 10, 2023 | 05:33 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on
Thursday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 290.
78 284.53
GBP 369.75 361.75
EUR 319.27 312.97
JPY 2.0214 1.9778
SAR 77.59 75.74
AED 79.19 77.97