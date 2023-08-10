Foreign Currency Account Exchange Rate in Pakistan on 10 August 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on

Thursday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 290.

78 284.53

GBP 369.75 361.75

EUR 319.27 312.97

JPY 2.0214 1.9778

SAR 77.59 75.74

AED 79.19 77.97