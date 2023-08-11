Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 11, 2023 | 05:18 PM

Foreign Currency Account Exchange Rate in Pakistan on 11 August 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on

Friday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 290.

88 284.63

GBP 368.96 360.97

EUR 319.55 313.24

JPY 2.0105 1.9672

SAR 77.63 75.77

AED 79.22 78.00

