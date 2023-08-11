Foreign Currency Account Exchange Rate In Pakistan On 11 August 2023
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 11, 2023 | 05:18 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on
Friday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 290.
88 284.63
GBP 368.96 360.97
EUR 319.55 313.24
JPY 2.0105 1.9672
SAR 77.63 75.77
AED 79.22 78.00