Foreign Currency Account Exchange Rate in Pakistan on 11 August 2023

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 290.

88 284.63

GBP 368.96 360.97

EUR 319.55 313.24

JPY 2.0105 1.9672

SAR 77.63 75.77

AED 79.22 78.00