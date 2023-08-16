Foreign Currency Account Exchange Rate in Pakistan on 16 August 2023

Open Menu

Published August 16, 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on

Wednesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 294.82 288.

49

GBP 374.44 366.37

EUR 321.63 315.28

JPY 2.0266 1.9830

SAR 78.70 76.82

AED 80.29 79.06

