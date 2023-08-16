Foreign Currency Account Exchange Rate In Pakistan On 16 August 2023
Faizan Hashmi Published August 16, 2023 | 05:52 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on
Wednesday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 294.82 288.
49
GBP 374.44 366.37
EUR 321.63 315.28
JPY 2.0266 1.9830
SAR 78.70 76.82
AED 80.29 79.06