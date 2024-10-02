Open Menu

Foreign Currency Account Exchange Rate In Pakistan On 02 October 2024

Umer Jamshaid Published October 02, 2024 | 10:12 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 278.10 277.60

EURO EUR 308.10 307.55

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.9315 1.9281

BRITISH POUND GBP 369.73 369.07

SWISS FRANC CHF 328.73 328.14

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 206.47 206.10

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR AUD 192.27 191.93

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 27.28 27.23

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.33 26.29

DANISH KRONE DKK 41.31 41.23

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 175.62 175.

30

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 216.25 215.87

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.97 35.91

KOREAN WON* KRW 0.2110 0.2106

CHINESE YUAN CNY 40.11 40.03

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT* MYR 66.91 66.79

THAI BAHT* THB 8.55 8.54

U.A.E DIRHAM AED 76.30 76.16

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.19 74.05

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.37 76.23

KUWAITI DINAR* KWD 912.67 911.03

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 277.6238

GBP 370.2947

EUR 308.5511

JPY 1.9255

SETTLEMENT DATE: 04-10-2024

APP/MSQ

More Stories From Business