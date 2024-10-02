Foreign Currency Account Exchange Rate In Pakistan On 02 October 2024
Umer Jamshaid Published October 02, 2024 | 10:12 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
US DOLLAR USD 278.10 277.60
EURO EUR 308.10 307.55
JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.9315 1.9281
BRITISH POUND GBP 369.73 369.07
SWISS FRANC CHF 328.73 328.14
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 206.47 206.10
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR AUD 192.27 191.93
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 27.28 27.23
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.33 26.29
DANISH KRONE DKK 41.31 41.23
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 175.62 175.
30
SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 216.25 215.87
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.97 35.91
KOREAN WON* KRW 0.2110 0.2106
CHINESE YUAN CNY 40.11 40.03
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT* MYR 66.91 66.79
THAI BAHT* THB 8.55 8.54
U.A.E DIRHAM AED 76.30 76.16
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.19 74.05
QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.37 76.23
KUWAITI DINAR* KWD 912.67 911.03
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 277.6238
GBP 370.2947
EUR 308.5511
JPY 1.9255
SETTLEMENT DATE: 04-10-2024
APP/MSQ
Recent Stories
Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas attends Seerat conference
Pakistan calls for de-escalation of hostilities, conflict resolution in ME
Pakistan Business Council Sharjah Holds Inaugural Meeting, Elects New Leadership
ICC Women'S T20 World Cup 2024 kicks off in style with Captains' Day
Oil prices rise further, stocks waver on Middle East worries
Digital retail payments rise to 84% in FY24, Governor SBP
ISSI hosts Pakistan, Malaysia think-tank dialogue
LHC grants bail to Muhammad Khan Bhatti in Gujrat development projects case
Govt committed to transform Pakistan into cashless economy: Shaza
Two more polio virus cases reported in Sindh
Governor Kundi condoles with DG Immigration & Passports Kazi
Police arrest two-member gang Involved in street crimes
More Stories From Business
-
Oil prices rise further, stocks waver on Middle East worries18 minutes ago
-
Digital retail payments rise to 84% in FY24, Governor SBP18 minutes ago
-
Envoys of Tajikistan, Maldives visit ICCI to congratulate new leadership1 hour ago
-
CPEC projects’ review meeting held ahead of SCO Summit2 hours ago
-
PIDE celebrates five years of leadership and achievements under VC Dr. Nadeem Ul Haque2 hours ago
-
FCCI welcomes Pak-Russia barter trade deals2 hours ago
-
KP CM’s aide stresses for simplifying NOCs procedure for hotel industry2 hours ago
-
PSX continues with bullish trend, gains162 more points5 hours ago
-
Oil prices extend rally on Iran attack4 hours ago
-
PSX alerts public on online trading frauds5 hours ago
-
LCCI president discusses economic situation with JI delegation5 hours ago
-
‘Pakistan Economy Dashboard’ provides easy access to Socio-Economic data: Ali Perviaz6 hours ago