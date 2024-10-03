Foreign Currency Account Exchange Rate in Pakistan on 03 October 2024

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08 274.

77

GBP 372.42 364.04

EUR 310.16 303.20

JPY 1.9137 1.8706

SAR 74.90 73.21

AED 76.53 75.32

