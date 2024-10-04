Foreign Currency Account Exchange Rate in Pakistan on 04 October 2024

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 280.98 274.92

GBP 368.

95 360.96

EUR 309.86 303.17

JPY 1.9196 1.8781

SAR 74.85 73.23

AED 76.51 74.84

