Foreign Currency Account Exchange Rate In Pakistan On 04 October 2024
Muhammad Irfan Published October 04, 2024 | 08:20 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 280.98 274.92
GBP 368.
95 360.96
EUR 309.86 303.17
JPY 1.9196 1.8781
SAR 74.85 73.23
AED 76.51 74.84
