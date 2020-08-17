(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :: The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Monday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 17 08 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.0301% PA 0.7801% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0884% PA 0.8384% PA

For 12 months 0.2085% PA 1.0835% PA

For 2 Years 0.2085% PA 1.5835% PA

For 3 Years 0.2085% PA 1.8335% PA

For 4 years 0.2085% PA 2.0835% PA

For 5 years 0.2085% PA 2.2085% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 17-08 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1793% PA 0.5708% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1259% PA 0.6241% PA

For 12 Months 0.0355% PA 0.9105% PA

For 2 Years 0.0355% PA 1.4105% PA

For 3 Years 0.

0355% PA 1.6605% PA

For 4 years 0.0355% PA 1.9105% PA

For 5 years 0.0355% PA 2.0355% PA

EURO VALUE 17 08 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2550% PA 1.0050% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2219% PA 0.9719% PA

For 12 Months 0.0980% PA 0.9730% PA

For 2 Years 0.0980% PA 1.4730% PA

For 3 Years 0.0980% PA 1.7230% PA

For 4 years 0.0980% PA 1.9730% PA

For 5 years 0.0980% PA 2.0980% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 17 08 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1993% PA 0.5507% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2300% PA 0.5200% PA

For 12 Months 0.1420% PA 0.7330% PA

For 2 Years 0.1420% PA 1.2330% PA

For 3 Years 0.1420% PA 1.4830% PA

For 4 Years 0.1420% PA 1.7330% PA

For 5 years 0.1420% PA 1.8580% PA