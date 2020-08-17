Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 09:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :: The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Monday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 17 08 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.0301% PA 0.7801% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0884% PA 0.8384% PA
For 12 months 0.2085% PA 1.0835% PA
For 2 Years 0.2085% PA 1.5835% PA
For 3 Years 0.2085% PA 1.8335% PA
For 4 years 0.2085% PA 2.0835% PA
For 5 years 0.2085% PA 2.2085% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 17-08 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1793% PA 0.5708% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1259% PA 0.6241% PA
For 12 Months 0.0355% PA 0.9105% PA
For 2 Years 0.0355% PA 1.4105% PA
For 3 Years 0.
0355% PA 1.6605% PA
For 4 years 0.0355% PA 1.9105% PA
For 5 years 0.0355% PA 2.0355% PA
EURO VALUE 17 08 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2550% PA 1.0050% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2219% PA 0.9719% PA
For 12 Months 0.0980% PA 0.9730% PA
For 2 Years 0.0980% PA 1.4730% PA
For 3 Years 0.0980% PA 1.7230% PA
For 4 years 0.0980% PA 1.9730% PA
For 5 years 0.0980% PA 2.0980% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 17 08 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1993% PA 0.5507% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2300% PA 0.5200% PA
For 12 Months 0.1420% PA 0.7330% PA
For 2 Years 0.1420% PA 1.2330% PA
For 3 Years 0.1420% PA 1.4830% PA
For 4 Years 0.1420% PA 1.7330% PA
For 5 years 0.1420% PA 1.8580% PA