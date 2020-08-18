KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Tuesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 18 08 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.0204% PA 0.7704% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0825% PA 0.8325% PA

For 12 months 0.2109% PA 1.0859% PA

For 2 Years 0.2109% PA 1.5859% PA

For 3 Years 0.2109% PA 1.8359% PA

For 4 years 0.2109% PA 2.0859% PA

For 5 years 0.2109% PA 2.2109% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 18-08 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1785% PA 0.5715% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1249% PA 0.6251% PA

For 12 Months 0.0220% PA 0.8970% PA

For 2 Years 0.0220% PA 1.3970% PA

For 3 Years 0.

0220% PA 1.6470% PA

For 4 years 0.0220% PA 1.8970% PA

For 5 years 0.0220% PA 2.0220% PA

EURO VALUE 18 08 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2634% PA 1.0134% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2179% PA 0.9679% PA

For 12 Months 0.0971% PA 0.9721% PA

For 2 Years 0.0971% PA 1.4721% PA

For 3 Years 0.0971% PA 1.7221% PA

For 4 years 0.0971% PA 1.9721% PA

For 5 years 0.0971% PA 2.0971% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 18 08 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1955% PA 0.5545% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2295% PA 0.5205% PA

For 12 Months 0.1432% PA 0.7318% PA

For 2 Years 0.1432% PA 1.2318% PA

For 3 Years 0.1432% PA 1.4818% PA

For 4 Years 0.1432% PA 1.7318% PA

For 5 years 0.1432% PA 1.8568% PA