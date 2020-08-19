(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Wednesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 19 08 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.0178% PA 0.7678% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0696% PA 0.8196% PA

For 12 months 0.2104% PA 1.0854% PA

For 2 Years 0.2104% PA 1.5854% PA

For 3 Years 0.2104% PA 1.8354% PA

For 4 years 0.2104% PA 2.0854% PA

For 5 years 0.2104% PA 2.2104% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 19-08 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1766% PA 0.5734% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1190% PA 0.6310% PA

For 12 Months 0.0155% PA 0.8905% PA

For 2 Years 0.0155% PA 1.

3905% PA

For 3 Years 0.0155% PA 1.6405% PA

For 4 years 0.0155% PA 1.8905% PA

For 5 years 0.0155% PA 2.0155% PA

EURO VALUE 19 08 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2630% PA 1.0130% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2191% PA 0.9691% PA

For 12 Months 0.1021% PA 0.9771% PA

For 2 Years 0.1021% PA 1.4771% PA

For 3 Years 0.1021% PA 1.7271% PA

For 4 years 0.1021% PA 1.9771% PA

For 5 years 0.1021% PA 2.1021% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 19 08 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1948% PA 0.5552% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2072% PA 0.5428% PA

For 12 Months 0.1412% PA 0.7338% PA

For 2 Years 0.1412% PA 1.2338% PA

For 3 Years 0.1412% PA 1.4838% PA

For 4 Years 0.1412% PA 1.7338% PA

For 5 years 0.1412% PA 1.8588% PA