Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Wed 19th August 2020
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Wednesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 19 08 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.0178% PA 0.7678% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0696% PA 0.8196% PA
For 12 months 0.2104% PA 1.0854% PA
For 2 Years 0.2104% PA 1.5854% PA
For 3 Years 0.2104% PA 1.8354% PA
For 4 years 0.2104% PA 2.0854% PA
For 5 years 0.2104% PA 2.2104% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 19-08 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1766% PA 0.5734% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1190% PA 0.6310% PA
For 12 Months 0.0155% PA 0.8905% PA
For 2 Years 0.0155% PA 1.
3905% PA
For 3 Years 0.0155% PA 1.6405% PA
For 4 years 0.0155% PA 1.8905% PA
For 5 years 0.0155% PA 2.0155% PA
EURO VALUE 19 08 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2630% PA 1.0130% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2191% PA 0.9691% PA
For 12 Months 0.1021% PA 0.9771% PA
For 2 Years 0.1021% PA 1.4771% PA
For 3 Years 0.1021% PA 1.7271% PA
For 4 years 0.1021% PA 1.9771% PA
For 5 years 0.1021% PA 2.1021% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 19 08 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1948% PA 0.5552% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2072% PA 0.5428% PA
For 12 Months 0.1412% PA 0.7338% PA
For 2 Years 0.1412% PA 1.2338% PA
For 3 Years 0.1412% PA 1.4838% PA
For 4 Years 0.1412% PA 1.7338% PA
For 5 years 0.1412% PA 1.8588% PA