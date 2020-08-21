KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Friday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 21 08 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0031% PA 0.7469% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0545% PA 0.8045% PA

For 12 months 0.1949% PA 1.0699% PA

For 2 Years 0.1949% PA 1.5699% PA

For 3 Years 0.1949% PA 1.8199% PA

For 4 years 0.1949% PA 2.0699% PA

For 5 years 0.1949% PA 2.1949% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 21-08 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1826% PA 0.5674% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1326% PA 0.6174% PA

For 12 Months 0.0059% PA 0.8809% PA

For 2 Years 0.0059% PA 1.3809% PA

For 3 Years 0.

0059% PA 1.6309% PA

For 4 years 0.0059% PA 1.8809% PA

For 5 years 0.0059% PA 2.0059% PA

EURO VALUE 21 08 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2647% PA 1.0147% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2227% PA 0.9727% PA

For 12 Months 0.1033% PA 0.9783% PA

For 2 Years 0.1033% PA 1.4783% PA

For 3 Years 0.1033% PA 1.7283% PA

For 4 years 0.1033% PA 1.9783% PA

For 5 years 0.1033% PA 2.1033% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 21 08 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1958% PA 0.5542% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2070% PA 0.5430% PA

For 12 Months 0.1415% PA 0.7335% PA

For 2 Years 0.1415% PA 1.2335% PA

For 3 Years 0.1415% PA 1.4835% PA

For 4 Years 0.1415% PA 1.7335% PA

For 5 years 0.1415% PA 1.8585% PA