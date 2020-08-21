Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 09:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Friday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 21 08 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0031% PA 0.7469% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0545% PA 0.8045% PA
For 12 months 0.1949% PA 1.0699% PA
For 2 Years 0.1949% PA 1.5699% PA
For 3 Years 0.1949% PA 1.8199% PA
For 4 years 0.1949% PA 2.0699% PA
For 5 years 0.1949% PA 2.1949% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 21-08 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1826% PA 0.5674% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1326% PA 0.6174% PA
For 12 Months 0.0059% PA 0.8809% PA
For 2 Years 0.0059% PA 1.3809% PA
For 3 Years 0.
0059% PA 1.6309% PA
For 4 years 0.0059% PA 1.8809% PA
For 5 years 0.0059% PA 2.0059% PA
EURO VALUE 21 08 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2647% PA 1.0147% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2227% PA 0.9727% PA
For 12 Months 0.1033% PA 0.9783% PA
For 2 Years 0.1033% PA 1.4783% PA
For 3 Years 0.1033% PA 1.7283% PA
For 4 years 0.1033% PA 1.9783% PA
For 5 years 0.1033% PA 2.1033% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 21 08 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1958% PA 0.5542% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2070% PA 0.5430% PA
For 12 Months 0.1415% PA 0.7335% PA
For 2 Years 0.1415% PA 1.2335% PA
For 3 Years 0.1415% PA 1.4835% PA
For 4 Years 0.1415% PA 1.7335% PA
For 5 years 0.1415% PA 1.8585% PA