Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 10:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Monday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 24 08 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.0061% PA 0.7561% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0486% PA 0.7986% PA
For 12 months 0.1906% PA 1.0656% PA
For 2 Years 0.1906% PA 1.5656% PA
For 3 Years 0.1906% PA 1.8156% PA
For 4 years 0.1906% PA 2.0656% PA
For 5 years 0.1906% PA 2.1906% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 24-08 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1818% PA 0.5683% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1333% PA 0.6168% PA
For 12 Months 0.0077% PA 0.8828% PA
For 2 Years 0.0077% PA 1.3828% PA
For 3 Years 0.
0077% PA 1.6328% PA
For 4 years 0.0077% PA 1.8828% PA
For 5 years 0.0077% PA 2.0078% PA
EURO VALUE 24 08 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2649% PA 1.0149% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2204% PA 0.9704% PA
For 12 Months 0.1104% PA 0.9854% PA
For 2 Years 0.1104% PA 1.4854% PA
For 3 Years 0.1104% PA 1.7354% PA
For 4 years 0.1104% PA 1.9854% PA
For 5 years 0.1104% PA 2.1104% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 24 08 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1982% PA 0.5518% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2087% PA 0.5413% PA
For 12 Months 0.1412% PA 0.7338% PA
For 2 Years 0.1412% PA 1.2338% PA
For 3 Years 0.1412% PA 1.4838% PA
For 4 Years 0.1412% PA 1.7338% PA
For 5 years 0.1412% PA 1.8588% PA