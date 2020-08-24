(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Monday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 24 08 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.0061% PA 0.7561% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0486% PA 0.7986% PA

For 12 months 0.1906% PA 1.0656% PA

For 2 Years 0.1906% PA 1.5656% PA

For 3 Years 0.1906% PA 1.8156% PA

For 4 years 0.1906% PA 2.0656% PA

For 5 years 0.1906% PA 2.1906% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 24-08 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1818% PA 0.5683% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1333% PA 0.6168% PA

For 12 Months 0.0077% PA 0.8828% PA

For 2 Years 0.0077% PA 1.3828% PA

For 3 Years 0.

0077% PA 1.6328% PA

For 4 years 0.0077% PA 1.8828% PA

For 5 years 0.0077% PA 2.0078% PA

EURO VALUE 24 08 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2649% PA 1.0149% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2204% PA 0.9704% PA

For 12 Months 0.1104% PA 0.9854% PA

For 2 Years 0.1104% PA 1.4854% PA

For 3 Years 0.1104% PA 1.7354% PA

For 4 years 0.1104% PA 1.9854% PA

For 5 years 0.1104% PA 2.1104% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 24 08 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1982% PA 0.5518% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2087% PA 0.5413% PA

For 12 Months 0.1412% PA 0.7338% PA

For 2 Years 0.1412% PA 1.2338% PA

For 3 Years 0.1412% PA 1.4838% PA

For 4 Years 0.1412% PA 1.7338% PA

For 5 years 0.1412% PA 1.8588% PA