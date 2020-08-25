(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :: The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Tuesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 25 08 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.0000% PA 0.7500% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0644% PA 0.8144% PA

For 12 months 0.1910% PA 1.0660% PA

For 2 Years 0.1910% PA 1.5660% PA

For 3 Years 0.1910% PA 1.8160% PA

For 4 years 0.1910% PA 2.0660% PA

For 5 years 0.1910% PA 2.1910% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 25-08 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1803% PA 0.5698% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1346% PA 0.6154% PA

For 12 Months 0.0067% PA 0.8818% PA

For 2 Years 0.0067% PA 1.3818% PA

For 3 Years 0.

0067% PA 1.6318% PA

For 4 years 0.0067% PA 1.8818% PA

For 5 years 0.0067% PA 2.0068% PA

EURO VALUE 25 08 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2650% PA 1.0150% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2221% PA 0.9721% PA

For 12 Months 0.1117% PA 0.9867% PA

For 2 Years 0.1117% PA 1.4867% PA

For 3 Years 0.1117% PA 1.7367% PA

For 4 years 0.1117% PA 1.9867% PA

For 5 years 0.1117% PA 2.1117% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 25 08 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1982% PA 0.5518% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2092% PA 0.5408% PA

For 12 Months 0.1420% PA 0.7330% PA

For 2 Years 0.1420% PA 1.2330% PA

For 3 Years 0.1420% PA 1.4830% PA

For 4 Years 0.1420% PA 1.7330% PA

For 5 years 0.1420% PA 1.8580% PA