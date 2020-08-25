Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :: The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Tuesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 25 08 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.0000% PA 0.7500% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0644% PA 0.8144% PA
For 12 months 0.1910% PA 1.0660% PA
For 2 Years 0.1910% PA 1.5660% PA
For 3 Years 0.1910% PA 1.8160% PA
For 4 years 0.1910% PA 2.0660% PA
For 5 years 0.1910% PA 2.1910% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 25-08 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1803% PA 0.5698% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1346% PA 0.6154% PA
For 12 Months 0.0067% PA 0.8818% PA
For 2 Years 0.0067% PA 1.3818% PA
For 3 Years 0.
0067% PA 1.6318% PA
For 4 years 0.0067% PA 1.8818% PA
For 5 years 0.0067% PA 2.0068% PA
EURO VALUE 25 08 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2650% PA 1.0150% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2221% PA 0.9721% PA
For 12 Months 0.1117% PA 0.9867% PA
For 2 Years 0.1117% PA 1.4867% PA
For 3 Years 0.1117% PA 1.7367% PA
For 4 years 0.1117% PA 1.9867% PA
For 5 years 0.1117% PA 2.1117% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 25 08 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1982% PA 0.5518% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2092% PA 0.5408% PA
For 12 Months 0.1420% PA 0.7330% PA
For 2 Years 0.1420% PA 1.2330% PA
For 3 Years 0.1420% PA 1.4830% PA
For 4 Years 0.1420% PA 1.7330% PA
For 5 years 0.1420% PA 1.8580% PA