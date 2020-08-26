Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 10:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :: The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Wednesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 26 08 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0163% PA 0.7338% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0474% PA 0.7974% PA
For 12 months 0.1891% PA 1.0641% PA
For 2 Years 0.1891% PA 1.5641% PA
For 3 Years 0.1891% PA 1.8141% PA
For 4 years 0.1891% PA 2.0641% PA
For 5 years 0.1891% PA 2.1891% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 26-08 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1793% PA 0.5708% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1339% PA 0.6161% PA
For 12 Months 0.0064% PA 0.8814% PA
For 2 Years 0.0064% PA 1.
3814% PA
For 3 Years 0.0064% PA 1.6314% PA
For 4 years 0.0064% PA 1.8814% PA
For 5 years 0.0064% PA 2.0064% PA
EURO VALUE 26 08 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2624% PA 1.0124% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2219% PA 0.9719% PA
For 12 Months 0.1126% PA 0.9876% PA
For 2 Years 0.1126% PA 1.4876% PA
For 3 Years 0.1126% PA 1.7376% PA
For 4 years 0.1126% PA 1.9876% PA
For 5 years 0.1126% PA 2.1126% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 26 08 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1982% PA 0.5518% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2097% PA 0.5403% PA
For 12 Months 0.1430% PA 0.7320% PA
For 2 Years 0.1430% PA 1.2320% PA
For 3 Years 0.1430% PA 1.4820% PA
For 4 Years 0.1430% PA 1.7320% PA
For 5 years 0.1430% PA 1.8570% PA