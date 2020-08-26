KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :: The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Wednesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 26 08 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0163% PA 0.7338% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0474% PA 0.7974% PA

For 12 months 0.1891% PA 1.0641% PA

For 2 Years 0.1891% PA 1.5641% PA

For 3 Years 0.1891% PA 1.8141% PA

For 4 years 0.1891% PA 2.0641% PA

For 5 years 0.1891% PA 2.1891% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 26-08 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1793% PA 0.5708% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1339% PA 0.6161% PA

For 12 Months 0.0064% PA 0.8814% PA

For 2 Years 0.0064% PA 1.

3814% PA

For 3 Years 0.0064% PA 1.6314% PA

For 4 years 0.0064% PA 1.8814% PA

For 5 years 0.0064% PA 2.0064% PA

EURO VALUE 26 08 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2624% PA 1.0124% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2219% PA 0.9719% PA

For 12 Months 0.1126% PA 0.9876% PA

For 2 Years 0.1126% PA 1.4876% PA

For 3 Years 0.1126% PA 1.7376% PA

For 4 years 0.1126% PA 1.9876% PA

For 5 years 0.1126% PA 2.1126% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 26 08 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1982% PA 0.5518% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2097% PA 0.5403% PA

For 12 Months 0.1430% PA 0.7320% PA

For 2 Years 0.1430% PA 1.2320% PA

For 3 Years 0.1430% PA 1.4820% PA

For 4 Years 0.1430% PA 1.7320% PA

For 5 years 0.1430% PA 1.8570% PA