Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 09:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Thursday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 27 08 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.0010% PA 0.7510% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0581% PA 0.8081% PA
For 12 months 0.1900% PA 1.0650% PA
For 2 Years 0.1900% PA 1.5650% PA
For 3 Years 0.1900% PA 1.8150% PA
For 4 years 0.1900% PA 2.0650% PA
For 5 years 0.1900% PA 2.1900% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 27-08 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1823% PA 0.5678% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1350% PA 0.6150% PA
For 12 Months 0.0080% PA 0.8670% PA
For 2 Years 0.0080% PA 1.
3670% PA
For 3 Years 0.0080% PA 1.6170% PA
For 4 years 0.0080% PA 1.8670% PA
For 5 years 0.0080% PA 1.9920% PA
EURO VALUE 27 08 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2666% PA 1.0166% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2147% PA 0.9647% PA
For 12 Months 0.1164% PA 0.9914% PA
For 2 Years 0.1164% PA 1.4914% PA
For 3 Years 0.1164% PA 1.7414% PA
For 4 years 0.1164% PA 1.9914% PA
For 5 years 0.1164% PA 2.1164% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 27 08 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1957% PA 0.5543% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2087% PA 0.5413% PA
For 12 Months 0.1448% PA 0.7302% PA
For 2 Years 0.1448% PA 1.2302% PA
For 3 Years 0.1448% PA 1.4802% PA
For 4 Years 0.1448% PA 1.7302% PA
For 5 years 0.1448% PA 1.8552% PA