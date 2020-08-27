KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Thursday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 27 08 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.0010% PA 0.7510% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0581% PA 0.8081% PA

For 12 months 0.1900% PA 1.0650% PA

For 2 Years 0.1900% PA 1.5650% PA

For 3 Years 0.1900% PA 1.8150% PA

For 4 years 0.1900% PA 2.0650% PA

For 5 years 0.1900% PA 2.1900% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 27-08 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1823% PA 0.5678% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1350% PA 0.6150% PA

For 12 Months 0.0080% PA 0.8670% PA

For 2 Years 0.0080% PA 1.

3670% PA

For 3 Years 0.0080% PA 1.6170% PA

For 4 years 0.0080% PA 1.8670% PA

For 5 years 0.0080% PA 1.9920% PA

EURO VALUE 27 08 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2666% PA 1.0166% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2147% PA 0.9647% PA

For 12 Months 0.1164% PA 0.9914% PA

For 2 Years 0.1164% PA 1.4914% PA

For 3 Years 0.1164% PA 1.7414% PA

For 4 years 0.1164% PA 1.9914% PA

For 5 years 0.1164% PA 2.1164% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 27 08 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1957% PA 0.5543% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2087% PA 0.5413% PA

For 12 Months 0.1448% PA 0.7302% PA

For 2 Years 0.1448% PA 1.2302% PA

For 3 Years 0.1448% PA 1.4802% PA

For 4 Years 0.1448% PA 1.7302% PA

For 5 years 0.1448% PA 1.8552% PA