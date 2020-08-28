KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Friday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 28 08 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.0059% PA 0.7559% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0573% PA 0.8073% PA

For 12 months 0.1959% PA 1.0709% PA

For 2 Years 0.1959% PA 1.5709% PA

For 3 Years 0.1959% PA 1.8209% PA

For 4 years 0.1959% PA 2.0709% PA

For 5 years 0.1959% PA 2.1959% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 28 08 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.1844% PA 0.5656% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1300% PA 0.6200% PA

For 12 Months 0.0014% PA 0.8736% PA

For 2 Years 0.0014% PA 1.3736% PA

For 3 Years 0.

0014% PA 1.6236% PA

For 4 years 0.0014% PA 1.8736% PA

For 5 years 0.0014% PA 1.9986% PA

EURO VALUE 28 08 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2630% PA 1.0130% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2154% PA 0.9654% PA

For 12 Months 0.1109% PA 0.9859% PA

For 2 Years 0.1109% PA 1.4859% PA

For 3 Years 0.1109% PA 1.7359% PA

For 4 years 0.1109% PA 1.9859% PA

For 5 years 0.1109% PA 2.1109% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 28 08 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1977% PA 0.5523% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2097% PA 0.5403% PA

For 12 Months 0.1418% PA 0.7332% PA

For 2 Years 0.1418% PA 1.2332% PA

For 3 Years 0.1418% PA 1.4832% PA

For 4 Years 0.1418% PA 1.7332% PA

For 5 years 0.1418% PA 1.8582% PA