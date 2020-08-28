Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 10:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Friday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 28 08 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.0059% PA 0.7559% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0573% PA 0.8073% PA
For 12 months 0.1959% PA 1.0709% PA
For 2 Years 0.1959% PA 1.5709% PA
For 3 Years 0.1959% PA 1.8209% PA
For 4 years 0.1959% PA 2.0709% PA
For 5 years 0.1959% PA 2.1959% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 28 08 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.1844% PA 0.5656% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1300% PA 0.6200% PA
For 12 Months 0.0014% PA 0.8736% PA
For 2 Years 0.0014% PA 1.3736% PA
For 3 Years 0.
0014% PA 1.6236% PA
For 4 years 0.0014% PA 1.8736% PA
For 5 years 0.0014% PA 1.9986% PA
EURO VALUE 28 08 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2630% PA 1.0130% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2154% PA 0.9654% PA
For 12 Months 0.1109% PA 0.9859% PA
For 2 Years 0.1109% PA 1.4859% PA
For 3 Years 0.1109% PA 1.7359% PA
For 4 years 0.1109% PA 1.9859% PA
For 5 years 0.1109% PA 2.1109% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 28 08 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1977% PA 0.5523% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2097% PA 0.5403% PA
For 12 Months 0.1418% PA 0.7332% PA
For 2 Years 0.1418% PA 1.2332% PA
For 3 Years 0.1418% PA 1.4832% PA
For 4 Years 0.1418% PA 1.7332% PA
For 5 years 0.1418% PA 1.8582% PA