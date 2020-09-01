(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :: The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Tuesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 01 09 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0091% PA 0.7409% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0599% PA 0.8099% PA

For 12 months 0.1953% PA 1.0703% PA

For 2 Years 0.1953% PA 1.5703% PA

For 3 Years 0.1953% PA 1.8203% PA

For 4 years 0.1953% PA 2.0703% PA

For 5 years 0.1953% PA 2.1953% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 01-09 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1860% PA 0.5640% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1338% PA 0.6163% PA

For 12 Months -0.0146% PA 0.8604% PA

For 2 Years -0.0146% PA 1.3604% PA

For 3 Years -0.

0146% PA 1.6104% PA

For 4 years -0.0146% PA 1.8604% PA

For 5 years -0.0146% PA 1.9854% PA

EURO VALUE 01 09 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2587% PA 1.0087% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2234% PA 0.9734% PA

For 12 Months 0.1210% PA 0.9960% PA

For 2 Years 0.1210% PA 1.4960% PA

For 3 Years 0.1210% PA 1.7460% PA

For 4 years 0.1210% PA 1.9960% PA

For 5 years 0.1210% PA 2.1210% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 01 09 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1922% PA 0.5578% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2077% PA 0.5423% PA

For 12 Months 0.1470% PA 0.7280% PA

For 2 Years 0.1470% PA 1.2280% PA

For 3 Years 0.1470% PA 1.4780% PA

For 4 Years 0.1470% PA 1.7280% PA

For 5 years 0.1470% PA 1.8530% PA