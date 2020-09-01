Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :: The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Tuesday.
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 01 09 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0091% PA 0.7409% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0599% PA 0.8099% PA
For 12 months 0.1953% PA 1.0703% PA
For 2 Years 0.1953% PA 1.5703% PA
For 3 Years 0.1953% PA 1.8203% PA
For 4 years 0.1953% PA 2.0703% PA
For 5 years 0.1953% PA 2.1953% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 01-09 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1860% PA 0.5640% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1338% PA 0.6163% PA
For 12 Months -0.0146% PA 0.8604% PA
For 2 Years -0.0146% PA 1.3604% PA
For 3 Years -0.
0146% PA 1.6104% PA
For 4 years -0.0146% PA 1.8604% PA
For 5 years -0.0146% PA 1.9854% PA
EURO VALUE 01 09 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2587% PA 1.0087% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2234% PA 0.9734% PA
For 12 Months 0.1210% PA 0.9960% PA
For 2 Years 0.1210% PA 1.4960% PA
For 3 Years 0.1210% PA 1.7460% PA
For 4 years 0.1210% PA 1.9960% PA
For 5 years 0.1210% PA 2.1210% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 01 09 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1922% PA 0.5578% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2077% PA 0.5423% PA
For 12 Months 0.1470% PA 0.7280% PA
For 2 Years 0.1470% PA 1.2280% PA
For 3 Years 0.1470% PA 1.4780% PA
For 4 Years 0.1470% PA 1.7280% PA
For 5 years 0.1470% PA 1.8530% PA