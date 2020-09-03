Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 09:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Thursday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 03 09 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0011% PA 0.7511% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0533% PA 0.8033% PA
For 12 months 0.1826% PA 1.0576% PA
For 2 Years 0.1826% PA 1.5576% PA
For 3 Years 0.1826% PA 1.8076% PA
For 4 years 0.1826% PA 2.0576% PA
For 5 years 0.1826% PA 2.1826% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 03-09 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1893% PA 0.5608% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1383% PA 0.6118% PA
For 12 Months -0.0151% PA 0.8599% PA
For 2 Years -0.0151% PA 1.3599% PA
For 3 Years -0.
0151% PA 1.6099% PA
For 4 years -0.0151% PA 1.8599% PA
For 5 years -0.0151% PA 1.9849% PA
EURO VALUE 03 09 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2559% PA 1.0059% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2199% PA 0.9699% PA
For 12 Months 0.1229% PA 0.9979% PA
For 2 Years 0.1229% PA 1.4979% PA
For 3 Years 0.1229% PA 1.7479% PA
For 4 years 0.1229% PA 1.9979% PA
For 5 years 0.1229% PA 2.1229% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 03 09 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1895% PA 0.5605% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2058% PA 0.5442% PA
For 12 Months 0.1472% PA 0.7278% PA
For 2 Years 0.1472% PA 1.2278% PA
For 3 Years 0.1472% PA 1.4778% PA
For 4 Years 0.1472% PA 1.7278% PA
For 5 years 0.1472% PA 1.8528% PA