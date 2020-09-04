KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Friday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 04 09 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.0012% PA 0.7513% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0378% PA 0.7878% PA

For 12 months 0.1750% PA 1.0500% PA

For 2 Years 0.1750% PA 1.5500% PA

For 3 Years 0.1750% PA 1.8000% PA

For 4 years 0.1750% PA 2.0500% PA

For 5 years 0.1750% PA 2.1750% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 04-09 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1878% PA 0.5623% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1256% PA 0.6244% PA

For 12 Months -0.0239% PA 0.8511% PA

For 2 Years -0.0239% PA 1.

3511% PA

For 3 Years -0.0239% PA 1.6011% PA

For 4 years -0.0239% PA 1.8511% PA

For 5 years -0.0239% PA 1.9761% PA

EURO VALUE 04 09 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2546% PA 1.0046% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2236% PA 0.9736% PA

For 12 Months 0.1331% PA 1.0081% PA

For 2 Years 0.1331% PA 1.5081% PA

For 3 Years 0.1331% PA 1.7581% PA

For 4 years 0.1331% PA 2.0081% PA

For 5 years 0.1331% PA 2.1331% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 04 09 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1907% PA 0.5593% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2040% PA 0.5460% PA

For 12 Months 0.1562% PA 0.7188% PA

For 2 Years 0.1562% PA 1.2188% PA

For 3 Years 0.1562% PA 1.4688% PA

For 4 Years 0.1562% PA 1.7188% PA

For 5 years 0.1562% PA 1.8438% PA