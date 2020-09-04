Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 09:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Friday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 04 09 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.0012% PA 0.7513% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0378% PA 0.7878% PA
For 12 months 0.1750% PA 1.0500% PA
For 2 Years 0.1750% PA 1.5500% PA
For 3 Years 0.1750% PA 1.8000% PA
For 4 years 0.1750% PA 2.0500% PA
For 5 years 0.1750% PA 2.1750% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 04-09 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1878% PA 0.5623% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1256% PA 0.6244% PA
For 12 Months -0.0239% PA 0.8511% PA
For 2 Years -0.0239% PA 1.
3511% PA
For 3 Years -0.0239% PA 1.6011% PA
For 4 years -0.0239% PA 1.8511% PA
For 5 years -0.0239% PA 1.9761% PA
EURO VALUE 04 09 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2546% PA 1.0046% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2236% PA 0.9736% PA
For 12 Months 0.1331% PA 1.0081% PA
For 2 Years 0.1331% PA 1.5081% PA
For 3 Years 0.1331% PA 1.7581% PA
For 4 years 0.1331% PA 2.0081% PA
For 5 years 0.1331% PA 2.1331% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 04 09 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1907% PA 0.5593% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2040% PA 0.5460% PA
For 12 Months 0.1562% PA 0.7188% PA
For 2 Years 0.1562% PA 1.2188% PA
For 3 Years 0.1562% PA 1.4688% PA
For 4 Years 0.1562% PA 1.7188% PA
For 5 years 0.1562% PA 1.8438% PA