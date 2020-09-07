Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Monday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 08 09 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0005% PA 0.7495% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0373% PA 0.7873% PA
For 12 months 0.1763% PA 1.0513% PA
For 2 Years 0.1763% PA 1.5513% PA
For 3 Years 0.1763% PA 1.8013% PA
For 4 years 0.1763% PA 2.0513% PA
For 5 years 0.1763% PA 2.1763% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 07-09 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1771% PA 0.5729% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1261% PA 0.6239% PA
For 12 Months -0.0264% PA 0.8486% PA
For 2 Years -0.0264% PA 1.3486% PA
For 3 Years -0.
0264% PA 1.5986% PA
For 4 years -0.0264% PA 1.8486% PA
For 5 years -0.0264% PA 1.9736% PA
EURO VALUE 07 09 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2511% PA 1.0011% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2281% PA 0.9781% PA
For 12 Months 0.1409% PA 1.0159% PA
For 2 Years 0.1409% PA 1.5159% PA
For 3 Years 0.1409% PA 1.7659% PA
For 4 years 0.1409% PA 2.0159% PA
For 5 years 0.1409% PA 2.1409% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 07 09 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1917% PA 0.5583% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2033% PA 0.5467% PA
For 12 Months 0.1590% PA 0.7160% PA
For 2 Years 0.1590% PA 1.2160% PA
For 3 Years 0.1590% PA 1.4660% PA
For 4 Years 0.1590% PA 1.7160% PA
For 5 years 0.1590% PA 1.8410% PA