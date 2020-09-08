Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 10:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Tuesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 08 09 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0005% PA 0.7495% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0373% PA 0.7873% PA
For 12 months 0.1763% PA 1.0513% PA
For 2 Years 0.1763% PA 1.5513% PA
For 3 Years 0.1763% PA 1.8013% PA
For 4 years 0.1763% PA 2.0513% PA
For 5 years 0.1763% PA 2.1763% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 08-09 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1833% PA 0.5668% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1276% PA 0.6224% PA
For 12 Months -0.0309% PA 0.8441% PA
For 2 Years -0.0309% PA 1.3441% PA
For 3 Years -0.
0309% PA 1.5941% PA
For 4 years -0.0309% PA 1.8441% PA
For 5 years -0.0309% PA 1.9691% PA
EURO VALUE 08 09 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2567% PA 1.0067% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2353% PA 0.9853% PA
For 12 Months 0.1479% PA 1.0229% PA
For 2 Years 0.1479% PA 1.5229% PA
For 3 Years 0.1479% PA 1.7729% PA
For 4 years 0.1479% PA 2.0229% PA
For 5 years 0.1479% PA 2.1479% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 08 09 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1738% PA 0.5762% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2048% PA 0.5452% PA
For 12 Months 0.1590% PA 0.7160% PA
For 2 Years 0.1590% PA 1.2160% PA
For 3 Years 0.1590% PA 1.4660% PA
For 4 Years 0.1590% PA 1.7160% PA
For 5 years 0.1590% PA 1.8410% PA