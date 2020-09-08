KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Tuesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 08 09 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0005% PA 0.7495% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0373% PA 0.7873% PA

For 12 months 0.1763% PA 1.0513% PA

For 2 Years 0.1763% PA 1.5513% PA

For 3 Years 0.1763% PA 1.8013% PA

For 4 years 0.1763% PA 2.0513% PA

For 5 years 0.1763% PA 2.1763% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 08-09 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1833% PA 0.5668% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1276% PA 0.6224% PA

For 12 Months -0.0309% PA 0.8441% PA

For 2 Years -0.0309% PA 1.3441% PA

For 3 Years -0.

0309% PA 1.5941% PA

For 4 years -0.0309% PA 1.8441% PA

For 5 years -0.0309% PA 1.9691% PA

EURO VALUE 08 09 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2567% PA 1.0067% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2353% PA 0.9853% PA

For 12 Months 0.1479% PA 1.0229% PA

For 2 Years 0.1479% PA 1.5229% PA

For 3 Years 0.1479% PA 1.7729% PA

For 4 years 0.1479% PA 2.0229% PA

For 5 years 0.1479% PA 2.1479% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 08 09 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1738% PA 0.5762% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2048% PA 0.5452% PA

For 12 Months 0.1590% PA 0.7160% PA

For 2 Years 0.1590% PA 1.2160% PA

For 3 Years 0.1590% PA 1.4660% PA

For 4 Years 0.1590% PA 1.7160% PA

For 5 years 0.1590% PA 1.8410% PA