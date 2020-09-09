KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :: The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Wednesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 09 09 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0083% PA 0.7418% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0433% PA 0.7933% PA

For 12 months 0.1710% PA 1.0460% PA

For 2 Years 0.1710% PA 1.5460% PA

For 3 Years 0.1710% PA 1.7960% PA

For 4 years 0.1710% PA 2.0460% PA

For 5 years 0.1710% PA 2.1710% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 09-09 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1848% PA 0.5653% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1328% PA 0.6173% PA

For 12 Months -0.0348% PA 0.8403% PA

For 2 Years -0.0348% PA 1.

3403% PA

For 3 Years -0.0348% PA 1.5903% PA

For 4 years -0.0348% PA 1.8403% PA

For 5 years -0.0348% PA 1.9653% PA

EURO VALUE 09 09 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2631% PA 1.0131% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2419% PA 0.9919% PA

For 12 Months 0.1541% PA 1.0291% PA

For 2 Years 0.1541% PA 1.5291% PA

For 3 Years 0.1541% PA 1.7791% PA

For 4 years 0.1541% PA 2.0291% PA

For 5 years 0.1541% PA 2.1541% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 09 09 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1725% PA 0.5775% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2028% PA 0.5472% PA

For 12 Months 0.1627% PA 0.7123% PA

For 2 Years 0.1627% PA 1.2123% PA

For 3 Years 0.1627% PA 1.4623% PA

For 4 Years 0.1627% PA 1.7123% PA

For 5 years 0.1627% PA 1.8373% PA