Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Wed 09th September 2020 | 09:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :: The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Wednesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 09 09 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0083% PA 0.7418% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0433% PA 0.7933% PA
For 12 months 0.1710% PA 1.0460% PA
For 2 Years 0.1710% PA 1.5460% PA
For 3 Years 0.1710% PA 1.7960% PA
For 4 years 0.1710% PA 2.0460% PA
For 5 years 0.1710% PA 2.1710% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 09-09 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1848% PA 0.5653% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1328% PA 0.6173% PA
For 12 Months -0.0348% PA 0.8403% PA
For 2 Years -0.0348% PA 1.
3403% PA
For 3 Years -0.0348% PA 1.5903% PA
For 4 years -0.0348% PA 1.8403% PA
For 5 years -0.0348% PA 1.9653% PA
EURO VALUE 09 09 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2631% PA 1.0131% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2419% PA 0.9919% PA
For 12 Months 0.1541% PA 1.0291% PA
For 2 Years 0.1541% PA 1.5291% PA
For 3 Years 0.1541% PA 1.7791% PA
For 4 years 0.1541% PA 2.0291% PA
For 5 years 0.1541% PA 2.1541% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 09 09 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1725% PA 0.5775% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2028% PA 0.5472% PA
For 12 Months 0.1627% PA 0.7123% PA
For 2 Years 0.1627% PA 1.2123% PA
For 3 Years 0.1627% PA 1.4623% PA
For 4 Years 0.1627% PA 1.7123% PA
For 5 years 0.1627% PA 1.8373% PA