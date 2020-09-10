Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Thursday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 10 09 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0005% PA 0.7495% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0510% PA 0.8010% PA
For 12 months 0.1770% PA 1.0520% PA
For 2 Years 0.1770% PA 1.5520% PA
For 3 Years 0.1770% PA 1.8020% PA
For 4 years 0.1770% PA 2.0520% PA
For 5 years 0.1770% PA 2.1770% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 10-09 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1886% PA 0.5614% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1446% PA 0.6054% PA
For 12 Months -0.0538% PA 0.8213% PA
For 2 Years -0.0538% PA 1.3213% PA
For 3 Years -0.
0538% PA 1.5713% PA
For 4 years -0.0538% PA 1.8213% PA
For 5 years -0.0538% PA 1.9463% PA
EURO VALUE 10 09 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2661% PA 1.0161% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2477% PA 0.9977% PA
For 12 Months 0.1570% PA 1.0320% PA
For 2 Years 0.1570% PA 1.5320% PA
For 3 Years 0.1570% PA 1.7820% PA
For 4 years 0.1570% PA 2.0320% PA
For 5 years 0.1570% PA 2.1570% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 10 09 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1695% PA 0.5805% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2013% PA 0.5487% PA
For 12 Months 0.1647% PA 0.7103% PA
For 2 Years 0.1647% PA 1.2103% PA
For 3 Years 0.1647% PA 1.4603% PA
For 4 Years 0.1647% PA 1.7103% PA
For 5 years 0.1647% PA 1.8353% PA