KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Thursday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 10 09 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0005% PA 0.7495% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0510% PA 0.8010% PA

For 12 months 0.1770% PA 1.0520% PA

For 2 Years 0.1770% PA 1.5520% PA

For 3 Years 0.1770% PA 1.8020% PA

For 4 years 0.1770% PA 2.0520% PA

For 5 years 0.1770% PA 2.1770% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 10-09 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1886% PA 0.5614% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1446% PA 0.6054% PA

For 12 Months -0.0538% PA 0.8213% PA

For 2 Years -0.0538% PA 1.3213% PA

For 3 Years -0.

0538% PA 1.5713% PA

For 4 years -0.0538% PA 1.8213% PA

For 5 years -0.0538% PA 1.9463% PA

EURO VALUE 10 09 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2661% PA 1.0161% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2477% PA 0.9977% PA

For 12 Months 0.1570% PA 1.0320% PA

For 2 Years 0.1570% PA 1.5320% PA

For 3 Years 0.1570% PA 1.7820% PA

For 4 years 0.1570% PA 2.0320% PA

For 5 years 0.1570% PA 2.1570% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 10 09 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1695% PA 0.5805% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2013% PA 0.5487% PA

For 12 Months 0.1647% PA 0.7103% PA

For 2 Years 0.1647% PA 1.2103% PA

For 3 Years 0.1647% PA 1.4603% PA

For 4 Years 0.1647% PA 1.7103% PA

For 5 years 0.1647% PA 1.8353% PA