KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Friday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 11 09 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0002% PA 0.7503% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0353% PA 0.7853% PA

For 12 months 0.1648% PA 1.0398% PA

For 2 Years 0.1648% PA 1.5398% PA

For 3 Years 0.1648% PA 1.7898% PA

For 4 years 0.1648% PA 2.0398% PA

For 5 years 0.1648% PA 2.1648% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 11-09 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1908% PA 0.5593% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1568% PA 0.5933% PA

For 12 Months -0.0656% PA 0.8094% PA

For 2 Years -0.0656% PA 1.3094% PA

For 3 Years -0.

0656% PA 1.5594% PA

For 4 years -0.0656% PA 1.8094% PA

For 5 years -0.0656% PA 1.9344% PA

EURO VALUE 11 09 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2679% PA 1.0179% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2471% PA 0.9971% PA

For 12 Months 0.1663% PA 1.0413% PA

For 2 Years 0.1663% PA 1.5413% PA

For 3 Years 0.1663% PA 1.7913% PA

For 4 years 0.1663% PA 2.0413% PA

For 5 years 0.1663% PA 2.1663% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 11 09 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1677% PA 0.5823% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1975% PA 0.5525% PA

For 12 Months 0.1698% PA 0.7052% PA

For 2 Years 0.1698% PA 1.2052% PA

For 3 Years 0.1698% PA 1.4552% PA

For 4 Years 0.1698% PA 1.7052% PA

For 5 years 0.1698% PA 1.8302% PA