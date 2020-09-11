Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Fri 11th September 2020
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Friday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 11 09 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0002% PA 0.7503% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0353% PA 0.7853% PA
For 12 months 0.1648% PA 1.0398% PA
For 2 Years 0.1648% PA 1.5398% PA
For 3 Years 0.1648% PA 1.7898% PA
For 4 years 0.1648% PA 2.0398% PA
For 5 years 0.1648% PA 2.1648% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 11-09 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1908% PA 0.5593% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1568% PA 0.5933% PA
For 12 Months -0.0656% PA 0.8094% PA
For 2 Years -0.0656% PA 1.3094% PA
For 3 Years -0.
0656% PA 1.5594% PA
For 4 years -0.0656% PA 1.8094% PA
For 5 years -0.0656% PA 1.9344% PA
EURO VALUE 11 09 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2679% PA 1.0179% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2471% PA 0.9971% PA
For 12 Months 0.1663% PA 1.0413% PA
For 2 Years 0.1663% PA 1.5413% PA
For 3 Years 0.1663% PA 1.7913% PA
For 4 years 0.1663% PA 2.0413% PA
For 5 years 0.1663% PA 2.1663% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 11 09 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1677% PA 0.5823% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1975% PA 0.5525% PA
For 12 Months 0.1698% PA 0.7052% PA
For 2 Years 0.1698% PA 1.2052% PA
For 3 Years 0.1698% PA 1.4552% PA
For 4 Years 0.1698% PA 1.7052% PA
For 5 years 0.1698% PA 1.8302% PA