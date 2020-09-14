Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 09:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Monday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 14 09 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0009% PA 0.7491% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.1641% PA 0.7849% PA
For 12 months 0.1641% PA 1.0391% PA
For 2 Years 0.1641% PA 1.5391% PA
For 3 Years 0.1641% PA 1.7891% PA
For 4 years 0.1641% PA 2.0391% PA
For 5 years 0.1641% PA 2.1641% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 14-09 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1905% PA 0.5593% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1591% PA 0.5933% PA
For 12 Months -0.0703% PA 0.8048% PA
For 2 Years -0.0703% PA 1.3048% PA
For 3 Years -0.
0703% PA 1.5548% PA
For 4 years -0.0703% PA 1.8048% PA
For 5 years -0.0703% PA 1.9248% PA
EURO VALUE 14 09 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2620% PA 1.0120% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2376% PA 0.9876% PA
For 12 Months 0.1629% PA 1.0379% PA
For 2 Years 0.1629% PA 1.5379% PA
For 3 Years 0.1629% PA 1.7879% PA
For 4 years 0.1629% PA 2.0379% PA
For 5 years 0.1629% PA 2.1629% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 14 09 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1565% PA 0.5935% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1967% PA 0.5533% PA
For 12 Months 0.1683% PA 0.7072% PA
For 2 Years 0.1683% PA 1.2067% PA
For 3 Years 0.1683% PA 1.4567% PA
For 4 Years 0.1683% PA 1.7067% PA
For 5 years 0.1683% PA 1.8317% PA