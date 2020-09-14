KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Monday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 14 09 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0009% PA 0.7491% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.1641% PA 0.7849% PA

For 12 months 0.1641% PA 1.0391% PA

For 2 Years 0.1641% PA 1.5391% PA

For 3 Years 0.1641% PA 1.7891% PA

For 4 years 0.1641% PA 2.0391% PA

For 5 years 0.1641% PA 2.1641% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 14-09 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1905% PA 0.5593% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1591% PA 0.5933% PA

For 12 Months -0.0703% PA 0.8048% PA

For 2 Years -0.0703% PA 1.3048% PA

For 3 Years -0.

0703% PA 1.5548% PA

For 4 years -0.0703% PA 1.8048% PA

For 5 years -0.0703% PA 1.9248% PA

EURO VALUE 14 09 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2620% PA 1.0120% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2376% PA 0.9876% PA

For 12 Months 0.1629% PA 1.0379% PA

For 2 Years 0.1629% PA 1.5379% PA

For 3 Years 0.1629% PA 1.7879% PA

For 4 years 0.1629% PA 2.0379% PA

For 5 years 0.1629% PA 2.1629% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 14 09 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1565% PA 0.5935% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1967% PA 0.5533% PA

For 12 Months 0.1683% PA 0.7072% PA

For 2 Years 0.1683% PA 1.2067% PA

For 3 Years 0.1683% PA 1.4567% PA

For 4 Years 0.1683% PA 1.7067% PA

For 5 years 0.1683% PA 1.8317% PA