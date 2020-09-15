(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Tuesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 15 09 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0004% PA 0.7504% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0319% PA 0.7819% PA

For 12 months 0.1639% PA 1.0389% PA

For 2 Years 0.1639% PA 1.5389% PA

For 3 Years 0.1639% PA 1.7889% PA

For 4 years 0.1639% PA 2.0389% PA

For 5 years 0.1639% PA 2.1639% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 15-09 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1930% PA 0.5570% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1693% PA 0.5808% PA

For 12 Months -0.0866% PA 0.7884% PA

For 2 Years -0.0866% PA 1.2884% PA

For 3 Years -0.

0866% PA 1.5384% PA

For 4 years -0.0866% PA 1.7884% PA

For 5 years -0.0866% PA 1.9134% PA

EURO VALUE 15 09 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2574% PA 1.0074% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2437% PA 0.9937% PA

For 12 Months 0.1680% PA 1.0430% PA

For 2 Years 0.1680% PA 1.5430% PA

For 3 Years 0.1680% PA 1.7930% PA

For 4 years 0.1680% PA 2.0430% PA

For 5 years 0.1680% PA 2.1680% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 15 09 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1558% PA 0.5942% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1948% PA 0.5552% PA

For 12 Months 0.1665% PA 0.7085% PA

For 2 Years 0.1665% PA 1.2085% PA

For 3 Years 0.1665% PA 1.4585% PA

For 4 Years 0.1665% PA 1.7085% PA

For 5 years 0.1665% PA 1.8335% PA