Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 10:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Tuesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 15 09 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0004% PA 0.7504% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0319% PA 0.7819% PA
For 12 months 0.1639% PA 1.0389% PA
For 2 Years 0.1639% PA 1.5389% PA
For 3 Years 0.1639% PA 1.7889% PA
For 4 years 0.1639% PA 2.0389% PA
For 5 years 0.1639% PA 2.1639% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 15-09 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1930% PA 0.5570% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1693% PA 0.5808% PA
For 12 Months -0.0866% PA 0.7884% PA
For 2 Years -0.0866% PA 1.2884% PA
For 3 Years -0.
0866% PA 1.5384% PA
For 4 years -0.0866% PA 1.7884% PA
For 5 years -0.0866% PA 1.9134% PA
EURO VALUE 15 09 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2574% PA 1.0074% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2437% PA 0.9937% PA
For 12 Months 0.1680% PA 1.0430% PA
For 2 Years 0.1680% PA 1.5430% PA
For 3 Years 0.1680% PA 1.7930% PA
For 4 years 0.1680% PA 2.0430% PA
For 5 years 0.1680% PA 2.1680% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 15 09 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1558% PA 0.5942% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1948% PA 0.5552% PA
For 12 Months 0.1665% PA 0.7085% PA
For 2 Years 0.1665% PA 1.2085% PA
For 3 Years 0.1665% PA 1.4585% PA
For 4 Years 0.1665% PA 1.7085% PA
For 5 years 0.1665% PA 1.8335% PA