KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Thursday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 17 09 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0039% PA 0.7461% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0233% PA 0.7733% PA

For 12 months 0.1358% PA 1.0108% PA

For 2 Years 0.1358% PA 1.5108% PA

For 3 Years 0.1358% PA 1.7608% PA

For 4 years 0.1358% PA 2.0108% PA

For 5 years 0.1358% PA 2.1358% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 17-09 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1909% PA 0.5591% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1660% PA 0.5840% PA

For 12 Months -0.0831% PA 0.7919% PA

For 2 Years -0.0831% PA 1.2919% PA

For 3 Years -0.

0831% PA 1.5419% PA

For 4 years -0.0831% PA 1.7919% PA

For 5 years -0.0831% PA 1.9169% PA

EURO VALUE 17 09 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2631% PA 1.0131% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2413% PA 0.9913% PA

For 12 Months 0.1747% PA 1.0497% PA

For 2 Years 0.1747% PA 1.5497% PA

For 3 Years 0.1747% PA 1.7997% PA

For 4 years 0.1747% PA 2.0497% PA

For 5 years 0.1747% PA 2.1747% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 17 09 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1525% PA 0.5975% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1922% PA 0.5578% PA

For 12 Months 0.1693% PA 0.7057% PA

For 2 Years 0.1693% PA 1.2057% PA

For 3 Years 0.1693% PA 1.4557% PA

For 4 Years 0.1693% PA 1.7057% PA

For 5 years 0.1693% PA 1.8307% PA