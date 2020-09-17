Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Thursday.
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 17 09 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0039% PA 0.7461% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0233% PA 0.7733% PA
For 12 months 0.1358% PA 1.0108% PA
For 2 Years 0.1358% PA 1.5108% PA
For 3 Years 0.1358% PA 1.7608% PA
For 4 years 0.1358% PA 2.0108% PA
For 5 years 0.1358% PA 2.1358% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 17-09 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1909% PA 0.5591% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1660% PA 0.5840% PA
For 12 Months -0.0831% PA 0.7919% PA
For 2 Years -0.0831% PA 1.2919% PA
For 3 Years -0.
0831% PA 1.5419% PA
For 4 years -0.0831% PA 1.7919% PA
For 5 years -0.0831% PA 1.9169% PA
EURO VALUE 17 09 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2631% PA 1.0131% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2413% PA 0.9913% PA
For 12 Months 0.1747% PA 1.0497% PA
For 2 Years 0.1747% PA 1.5497% PA
For 3 Years 0.1747% PA 1.7997% PA
For 4 years 0.1747% PA 2.0497% PA
For 5 years 0.1747% PA 2.1747% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 17 09 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1525% PA 0.5975% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1922% PA 0.5578% PA
For 12 Months 0.1693% PA 0.7057% PA
For 2 Years 0.1693% PA 1.2057% PA
For 3 Years 0.1693% PA 1.4557% PA
For 4 Years 0.1693% PA 1.7057% PA
For 5 years 0.1693% PA 1.8307% PA