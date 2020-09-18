(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Friday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 18 09 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0168% PA 0.7333% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0204% PA 0.7704% PA

For 12 months 0.1280% PA 1.0030% PA

For 2 Years 0.1280% PA 1.5030% PA

For 3 Years 0.1280% PA 1.7530% PA

For 4 years 0.1280% PA 2.0030% PA

For 5 years 0.1280% PA 2.1280% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 18-09 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1975% PA 0.5525% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1635% PA 0.5865% PA

For 12 Months -0.0826% PA 0.7924% PA

For 2 Years -0.0826% PA 1.2924% PA

For 3 Years -0.

0826% PA 1.5424% PA

For 4 years -0.0826% PA 1.7924% PA

For 5 years -0.0826% PA 1.9174% PA

EURO VALUE 18 09 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2713% PA 1.0213% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2456% PA 0.9956% PA

For 12 Months 0.1789% PA 1.0539% PA

For 2 Years 0.1789% PA 1.5539% PA

For 3 Years 0.1789% PA 1.8039% PA

For 4 years 0.1789% PA 2.0539% PA

For 5 years 0.1789% PA 2.1789% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 18 09 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1523% PA 0.5977% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2132% PA 0.5368% PA

For 12 Months 0.1648% PA 0.7102% PA

For 2 Years 0.1648% PA 1.2102% PA

For 3 Years 0.1648% PA 1.4602% PA

For 4 Years 0.1648% PA 1.7102% PA

For 5 years 0.1648% PA 1.8352% PA