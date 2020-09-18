Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Friday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 18 09 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0168% PA 0.7333% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0204% PA 0.7704% PA
For 12 months 0.1280% PA 1.0030% PA
For 2 Years 0.1280% PA 1.5030% PA
For 3 Years 0.1280% PA 1.7530% PA
For 4 years 0.1280% PA 2.0030% PA
For 5 years 0.1280% PA 2.1280% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 18-09 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1975% PA 0.5525% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1635% PA 0.5865% PA
For 12 Months -0.0826% PA 0.7924% PA
For 2 Years -0.0826% PA 1.2924% PA
For 3 Years -0.
0826% PA 1.5424% PA
For 4 years -0.0826% PA 1.7924% PA
For 5 years -0.0826% PA 1.9174% PA
EURO VALUE 18 09 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2713% PA 1.0213% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2456% PA 0.9956% PA
For 12 Months 0.1789% PA 1.0539% PA
For 2 Years 0.1789% PA 1.5539% PA
For 3 Years 0.1789% PA 1.8039% PA
For 4 years 0.1789% PA 2.0539% PA
For 5 years 0.1789% PA 2.1789% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 18 09 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1523% PA 0.5977% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2132% PA 0.5368% PA
For 12 Months 0.1648% PA 0.7102% PA
For 2 Years 0.1648% PA 1.2102% PA
For 3 Years 0.1648% PA 1.4602% PA
For 4 Years 0.1648% PA 1.7102% PA
For 5 years 0.1648% PA 1.8352% PA