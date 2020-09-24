KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Thursday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 24 09 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0275% PA 0.7225% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0248% PA 0.7748% PA

For 12 months 0.1265% PA 1.0015% PA

For 2 Years 0.1265% PA 1.5015% PA

For 3 Years 0.1265% PA 1.7515% PA

For 4 years 0.1265% PA 2.0015% PA

For 5 years 0.1265% PA 2.1265% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 24-09 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1845% PA 0.5655% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1601% PA 0.5899% PA

For 12 Months -0.0849% PA 0.7901% PA

For 2 Years -0.0849% PA 1.2901% PA

For 3 Years -0.

0849% PA 1.5401% PA

For 4 years -0.0849% PA 1.7901% PA

For 5 years -0.0849% PA 1.9151% PA

EURO VALUE 24 09 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2691% PA 1.0191% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2457% PA 0.9957% PA

For 12 Months 0.1820% PA 1.0570% PA

For 2 Years 0.1820% PA 1.5570% PA

For 3 Years 0.1820% PA 1.8070% PA

For 4 years 0.1820% PA 2.0570% PA

For 5 years 0.1820% PA 2.1820% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 24 09 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1505% PA 0.5995% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2108% PA 0.5392% PA

For 12 Months 0.1635% PA 0.7115% PA

For 2 Years 0.1635% PA 1.2115% PA

For 3 Years 0.1635% PA 1.4615% PA

For 4 Years 0.1635% PA 1.7115% PA

For 5 years 0.1635% PA 1.8365% PA