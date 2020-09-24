Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Thu 24th September 2020 | 10:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Thursday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 24 09 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0275% PA 0.7225% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0248% PA 0.7748% PA
For 12 months 0.1265% PA 1.0015% PA
For 2 Years 0.1265% PA 1.5015% PA
For 3 Years 0.1265% PA 1.7515% PA
For 4 years 0.1265% PA 2.0015% PA
For 5 years 0.1265% PA 2.1265% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 24-09 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1845% PA 0.5655% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1601% PA 0.5899% PA
For 12 Months -0.0849% PA 0.7901% PA
For 2 Years -0.0849% PA 1.2901% PA
For 3 Years -0.
0849% PA 1.5401% PA
For 4 years -0.0849% PA 1.7901% PA
For 5 years -0.0849% PA 1.9151% PA
EURO VALUE 24 09 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2691% PA 1.0191% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2457% PA 0.9957% PA
For 12 Months 0.1820% PA 1.0570% PA
For 2 Years 0.1820% PA 1.5570% PA
For 3 Years 0.1820% PA 1.8070% PA
For 4 years 0.1820% PA 2.0570% PA
For 5 years 0.1820% PA 2.1820% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 24 09 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1505% PA 0.5995% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2108% PA 0.5392% PA
For 12 Months 0.1635% PA 0.7115% PA
For 2 Years 0.1635% PA 1.2115% PA
For 3 Years 0.1635% PA 1.4615% PA
For 4 Years 0.1635% PA 1.7115% PA
For 5 years 0.1635% PA 1.8365% PA