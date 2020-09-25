Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Friday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 25 09 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0250% PA 0.7250% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0216% PA 0.7716% PA
For 12 months 0.1218% PA 0.9968% PA
For 2 Years 0.1218% PA 1.4968% PA
For 3 Years 0.1218% PA 1.7468% PA
For 4 years 0.1218% PA 1.9968% PA
For 5 years 0.1218% PA 2.1218% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 25-09 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1836% PA 0.5664% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1561% PA 0.5939% PA
For 12 Months -0.0881% PA 0.7899% PA
For 2 Years -0.0881% PA 1.2869% PA
For 3 Years -0.
0881% PA 1.5369% PA
For 4 years -0.0881% PA 1.7869% PA
For 5 years -0.0881% PA 1.9119% PA
EURO VALUE 25-09 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2684% PA 1.0184% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2476% PA 0.9976% PA
For 12 Months 0.1804% PA 1.0554% PA
For 2 Years 0.1804% PA 1.5554% PA
For 3 Years 0.1804% PA 1.8054% PA
For 4 years 0.1804% PA 2.0554% PA
For 5 years 0.1804% PA 2.1804% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 25 09 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1500% PA 0.6000% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1983% PA 0.5517% PA
For 12 Months 0.1943% PA 0.6807% PA
For 2 Years 0.1943% PA 1.1807% PA
For 3 Years 0.1943% PA 1.4307% PA
For 4 Years 0.1943% PA 1.7807% PA
For 5 years 0.1943% PA 1.8057% PA