KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Monday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 28 09 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0168% PA 0.7333% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0235% PA 0.7735% PA

For 12 months 0.1221% PA 0.9971% PA

For 2 Years 0.1221% PA 1.4971% PA

For 3 Years 0.1221% PA 1.7471% PA

For 4 years 0.1221% PA 1.9971% PA

For 5 years 0.1221% PA 2.1221% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 28-09 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1853% PA 0.5648% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1553% PA 0.5948% PA

For 12 Months -0.0881% PA 0.7899% PA

For 2 Years -0.0881% PA 1.2869% PA

For 3 Years -0.

0881% PA 1.5369% PA

For 4 years -0.0881% PA 1.7869% PA

For 5 years -0.0881% PA 1.9119% PA

EURO VALUE 28-09 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2667% PA 1.0167% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2484% PA 0.9984% PA

For 12 Months 0.1809% PA 1.0559% PA

For 2 Years 0.1809% PA 1.5559% PA

For 3 Years 0.1809% PA 1.8059% PA

For 4 years 0.1809% PA 2.0559% PA

For 5 years 0.1809% PA 2.1809% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 28 09 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1518% PA 0.5982% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2000% PA 0.5500% PA

For 12 Months 0.1955% PA 0.6795% PA

For 2 Years 0.1955% PA 1.1795% PA

For 3 Years 0.1955% PA 1.4295% PA

For 4 Years 0.1955% PA 1.6795% PA

For 5 years 0.1955% PA 1.8045% PA