Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 09:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Monday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 28 09 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0168% PA 0.7333% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0235% PA 0.7735% PA
For 12 months 0.1221% PA 0.9971% PA
For 2 Years 0.1221% PA 1.4971% PA
For 3 Years 0.1221% PA 1.7471% PA
For 4 years 0.1221% PA 1.9971% PA
For 5 years 0.1221% PA 2.1221% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 28-09 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1853% PA 0.5648% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1553% PA 0.5948% PA
For 12 Months -0.0881% PA 0.7899% PA
For 2 Years -0.0881% PA 1.2869% PA
For 3 Years -0.
0881% PA 1.5369% PA
For 4 years -0.0881% PA 1.7869% PA
For 5 years -0.0881% PA 1.9119% PA
EURO VALUE 28-09 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2667% PA 1.0167% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2484% PA 0.9984% PA
For 12 Months 0.1809% PA 1.0559% PA
For 2 Years 0.1809% PA 1.5559% PA
For 3 Years 0.1809% PA 1.8059% PA
For 4 years 0.1809% PA 2.0559% PA
For 5 years 0.1809% PA 2.1809% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 28 09 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1518% PA 0.5982% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2000% PA 0.5500% PA
For 12 Months 0.1955% PA 0.6795% PA
For 2 Years 0.1955% PA 1.1795% PA
For 3 Years 0.1955% PA 1.4295% PA
For 4 Years 0.1955% PA 1.6795% PA
For 5 years 0.1955% PA 1.8045% PA