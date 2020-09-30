Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 10:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Wednesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 30 09 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0296% PA 0.7204% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0193% PA 0.7693% PA
For 12 months 0.1155% PA 0.9905% PA
For 2 Years 0.1155% PA 1.4905% PA
For 3 Years 0.1155% PA 1.7405% PA
For 4 years 0.1155% PA 1.9905% PA
For 5 years 0.1155% PA 2.1155% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 30-09 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1885% PA 0.5615% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1609% PA 0.5891% PA
For 12 Months -0.0980% PA 0.7770% PA
For 2 Years -0.0980% PA 1.2770% PA
For 3 Years -0.
0980% PA 1.5270% PA
For 4 years -0.0980% PA 1.7770% PA
For 5 years -0.0980% PA 1.9020% PA
EURO VALUE 30-09 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2666% PA 1.0166% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2510% PA 1.0010% PA
For 12 Months 0.1809% PA 1.0559% PA
For 2 Years 0.1809% PA 1.5559% PA
For 3 Years 0.1809% PA 1.8059% PA
For 4 years 0.1809% PA 2.0559% PA
For 5 years 0.1809% PA 2.1809% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 30 09 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1508% PA 0.5992% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1978% PA 0.5522% PA
For 12 Months 0.2005% PA 0.6745% PA
For 2 Years 0.2005% PA 1.1745% PA
For 3 Years 0.2005% PA 1.4245% PA
For 4 Years 0.2005% PA 1.6745% PA
For 5 years 0.2005% PA 1.7995% PA