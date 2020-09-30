KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Wednesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 30 09 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0296% PA 0.7204% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0193% PA 0.7693% PA

For 12 months 0.1155% PA 0.9905% PA

For 2 Years 0.1155% PA 1.4905% PA

For 3 Years 0.1155% PA 1.7405% PA

For 4 years 0.1155% PA 1.9905% PA

For 5 years 0.1155% PA 2.1155% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 30-09 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1885% PA 0.5615% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1609% PA 0.5891% PA

For 12 Months -0.0980% PA 0.7770% PA

For 2 Years -0.0980% PA 1.2770% PA

For 3 Years -0.

0980% PA 1.5270% PA

For 4 years -0.0980% PA 1.7770% PA

For 5 years -0.0980% PA 1.9020% PA

EURO VALUE 30-09 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2666% PA 1.0166% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2510% PA 1.0010% PA

For 12 Months 0.1809% PA 1.0559% PA

For 2 Years 0.1809% PA 1.5559% PA

For 3 Years 0.1809% PA 1.8059% PA

For 4 years 0.1809% PA 2.0559% PA

For 5 years 0.1809% PA 2.1809% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 30 09 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1508% PA 0.5992% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1978% PA 0.5522% PA

For 12 Months 0.2005% PA 0.6745% PA

For 2 Years 0.2005% PA 1.1745% PA

For 3 Years 0.2005% PA 1.4245% PA

For 4 Years 0.2005% PA 1.6745% PA

For 5 years 0.2005% PA 1.7995% PA