Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 46 seconds ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 09:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Friday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 02 10 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0161% PA 0.7339% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0097% PA 0.7598% PA
For 12 months 0.1101% PA 0.9851% PA
For 2 Years 0.1101% PA 1.4851% PA
For 3 Years 0.1101% PA 1.7351% PA
For 4 years 0.1101% PA 1.9851% PA
For 5 years 0.1101% PA 2.1101% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 02-10 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1891% PA 0.5609% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1625% PA 0.5875% PA
For 12 Months -0.0986% PA 0.7764% PA
For 2 Years -0.0986% PA 1.2764% PA
For 3 Years -0.
0986% PA 1.5264% PA
For 4 years -0.0986% PA 1.7764% PA
For 5 years -0.0986% PA 1.9014% PA
EURO VALUE 02-10 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2697% PA 1.0197% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2439% PA 0.9939% PA
For 12 Months 0.1853% PA 1.0603% PA
For 2 Years 0.1853% PA 1.5603% PA
For 3 Years 0.1853% PA 1.8103% PA
For 4 years 0.1853% PA 2.0603% PA
For 5 years 0.1853% PA 2.1853% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 02 10 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1462% PA 0.6038% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1970% PA 0.5530% PA
For 12 Months 0.2058% PA 0.6692% PA
For 2 Years 0.2058% PA 1.1692% PA
For 3 Years 0.2058% PA 1.4192% PA
For 4 Years 0.2058% PA 1.6692% PA
For 5 years 0.2058% PA 1.7942% PA