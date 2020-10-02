(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Friday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 02 10 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0161% PA 0.7339% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0097% PA 0.7598% PA

For 12 months 0.1101% PA 0.9851% PA

For 2 Years 0.1101% PA 1.4851% PA

For 3 Years 0.1101% PA 1.7351% PA

For 4 years 0.1101% PA 1.9851% PA

For 5 years 0.1101% PA 2.1101% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 02-10 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1891% PA 0.5609% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1625% PA 0.5875% PA

For 12 Months -0.0986% PA 0.7764% PA

For 2 Years -0.0986% PA 1.2764% PA

For 3 Years -0.

0986% PA 1.5264% PA

For 4 years -0.0986% PA 1.7764% PA

For 5 years -0.0986% PA 1.9014% PA

EURO VALUE 02-10 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2697% PA 1.0197% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2439% PA 0.9939% PA

For 12 Months 0.1853% PA 1.0603% PA

For 2 Years 0.1853% PA 1.5603% PA

For 3 Years 0.1853% PA 1.8103% PA

For 4 years 0.1853% PA 2.0603% PA

For 5 years 0.1853% PA 2.1853% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 02 10 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1462% PA 0.6038% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1970% PA 0.5530% PA

For 12 Months 0.2058% PA 0.6692% PA

For 2 Years 0.2058% PA 1.1692% PA

For 3 Years 0.2058% PA 1.4192% PA

For 4 Years 0.2058% PA 1.6692% PA

For 5 years 0.2058% PA 1.7942% PA