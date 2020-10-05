Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 10:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Monday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 05 10 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0160% PA 0.7340% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0005% PA 0.7505% PA
For 12 months 0.1099% PA 0.9849% PA
For 2 Years 0.1099% PA 1.4849% PA
For 3 Years 0.1099% PA 1.7349% PA
For 4 years 0.1099% PA 1.9849% PA
For 5 years 0.1099% PA 2.1099% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 05-10 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1895% PA 0.5605% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1619% PA 0.5881% PA
For 12 Months -0.1005% PA 0.7745% PA
For 2 Years -0.1005% PA 1.2745% PA
For 3 Years -0.
1005% PA 1.5245% PA
For 4 years -0.1005% PA 1.7745% PA
For 5 years -0.1005% PA 1.8995% PA
EURO VALUE 05-10 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2753% PA 1.0253% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2460% PA 0.9960% PA
For 12 Months 0.1873% PA 1.0623% PA
For 2 Years 0.1873% PA 1.5623% PA
For 3 Years 0.1873% PA 1.8123% PA
For 4 years 0.1873% PA 2.0623% PA
For 5 years 0.1873% PA 2.1873% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 05 10 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1457% PA 0.6043% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1937% PA 0.5563% PA
For 12 Months 0.2047% PA 0.6703% PA
For 2 Years 0.2047% PA 1.1703% PA
For 3 Years 0.2047% PA 1.4203% PA
For 4 Years 0.2047% PA 1.6703% PA
For 5 years 0.2047% PA 1.7953% PA