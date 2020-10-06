KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Tuesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 06 10 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0165% PA 0.7335% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0053% PA 0.7448% PA

For 12 months 0.1075% PA 0.9825% PA

For 2 Years 0.1075% PA 1.4825% PA

For 3 Years 0.1075% PA 1.7325% PA

For 4 years 0.1075% PA 1.9825% PA

For 5 years 0.1075% PA 2.1075% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 06-10 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1939% PA 0.5561% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1715% PA 0.5785% PA

For 12 Months -0.0990% PA 0.7760% PA

For 2 Years -0.0990% PA 1.2760% PA

For 3 Years -0.

0990% PA 1.5260% PA

For 4 years -0.0990% PA 1.7760% PA

For 5 years -0.0990% PA 1.9010% PA

EURO VALUE 06-10 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2777% PA 1.0277% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2460% PA 0.9960% PA

For 12 Months 0.1897% PA 1.0647% PA

For 2 Years 0.1897% PA 1.5647% PA

For 3 Years 0.1897% PA 1.8147% PA

For 4 years 0.1897% PA 2.0647% PA

For 5 years 0.1897% PA 2.1897% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 06 10 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1458% PA 0.6042% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1960% PA 0.5540% PA

For 12 Months 0.2055% PA 0.6695% PA

For 2 Years 0.2055% PA 1.1695% PA

For 3 Years 0.2055% PA 1.4195% PA

For 4 Years 0.2055% PA 1.6695% PA

For 5 years 0.2055% PA 1.7945% PA