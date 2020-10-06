Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 10:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Tuesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 06 10 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0165% PA 0.7335% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0053% PA 0.7448% PA
For 12 months 0.1075% PA 0.9825% PA
For 2 Years 0.1075% PA 1.4825% PA
For 3 Years 0.1075% PA 1.7325% PA
For 4 years 0.1075% PA 1.9825% PA
For 5 years 0.1075% PA 2.1075% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 06-10 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1939% PA 0.5561% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1715% PA 0.5785% PA
For 12 Months -0.0990% PA 0.7760% PA
For 2 Years -0.0990% PA 1.2760% PA
For 3 Years -0.
0990% PA 1.5260% PA
For 4 years -0.0990% PA 1.7760% PA
For 5 years -0.0990% PA 1.9010% PA
EURO VALUE 06-10 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2777% PA 1.0277% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2460% PA 0.9960% PA
For 12 Months 0.1897% PA 1.0647% PA
For 2 Years 0.1897% PA 1.5647% PA
For 3 Years 0.1897% PA 1.8147% PA
For 4 years 0.1897% PA 2.0647% PA
For 5 years 0.1897% PA 2.1897% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 06 10 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1458% PA 0.6042% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1960% PA 0.5540% PA
For 12 Months 0.2055% PA 0.6695% PA
For 2 Years 0.2055% PA 1.1695% PA
For 3 Years 0.2055% PA 1.4195% PA
For 4 Years 0.2055% PA 1.6695% PA
For 5 years 0.2055% PA 1.7945% PA