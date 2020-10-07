Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 09:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Wednesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 07 10 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0298% PA 0.7203% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0163% PA 0.7338% PA
For 12 months 0.0988% PA 0.9738% PA
For 2 Years 0.0988% PA 1.4738% PA
For 3 Years 0.0988% PA 1.7238% PA
For 4 years 0.0988% PA 1.9738% PA
For 5 years 0.0988% PA 2.0988% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 07-10 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.2013% PA 0.5488% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1724% PA 0.5776% PA
For 12 Months -0.0979% PA 0.7771% PA
For 2 Years -0.0979% PA 1.2771% PA
For 3 Years -0.
0979% PA 1.5271% PA
For 4 years -0.0979% PA 1.7771% PA
For 5 years -0.0979% PA 1.9021% PA
EURO VALUE 07-10 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2786% PA 1.0286% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2453% PA 0.9953% PA
For 12 Months 0.1926% PA 1.0676% PA
For 2 Years 0.1926% PA 1.5676% PA
For 3 Years 0.1926% PA 1.8176% PA
For 4 years 0.1926% PA 2.0676% PA
For 5 years 0.1926% PA 2.1926% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 07 10 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1477% PA 0.6023% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1978% PA 0.5522% PA
For 12 Months 0.2048% PA 0.6702% PA
For 2 Years 0.2048% PA 1.1702% PA
For 3 Years 0.2048% PA 1.4202% PA
For 4 Years 0.2048% PA 1.6702% PA
For 5 years 0.2048% PA 1.7952% PA