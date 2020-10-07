KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Wednesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 07 10 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0298% PA 0.7203% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0163% PA 0.7338% PA

For 12 months 0.0988% PA 0.9738% PA

For 2 Years 0.0988% PA 1.4738% PA

For 3 Years 0.0988% PA 1.7238% PA

For 4 years 0.0988% PA 1.9738% PA

For 5 years 0.0988% PA 2.0988% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 07-10 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.2013% PA 0.5488% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1724% PA 0.5776% PA

For 12 Months -0.0979% PA 0.7771% PA

For 2 Years -0.0979% PA 1.2771% PA

For 3 Years -0.

0979% PA 1.5271% PA

For 4 years -0.0979% PA 1.7771% PA

For 5 years -0.0979% PA 1.9021% PA

EURO VALUE 07-10 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2786% PA 1.0286% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2453% PA 0.9953% PA

For 12 Months 0.1926% PA 1.0676% PA

For 2 Years 0.1926% PA 1.5676% PA

For 3 Years 0.1926% PA 1.8176% PA

For 4 years 0.1926% PA 2.0676% PA

For 5 years 0.1926% PA 2.1926% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 07 10 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1477% PA 0.6023% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1978% PA 0.5522% PA

For 12 Months 0.2048% PA 0.6702% PA

For 2 Years 0.2048% PA 1.1702% PA

For 3 Years 0.2048% PA 1.4202% PA

For 4 Years 0.2048% PA 1.6702% PA

For 5 years 0.2048% PA 1.7952% PA